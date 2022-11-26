The Seductress

Not Available

Jane is bewitched by her friend from college, Kiara. She wants to be as confident, sexy, and self possessed and feels she has a lot to learn from her. When she invites her to stay with her and her family for the summer she quickly realizes that her attraction to Kiara is stronger than she even realized. As the two women forge a close bond, Jane doesn't realize that while Kiara has her teeth in Jane - she also has them in her father, Quinton. Eager to control and manipulate everyone in the household, Kiara will stop at nothing to get whoever and whatever she desires.