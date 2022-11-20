Not Available

A movie about the beauty of log riding and its other various appendages... The Seedling is a documentation of a small pod of California log riders. Shot entirely on 16mm. Featuring Devon Howard, Joel Tudor, Seitaro Nakamura, Erik Sommer, Kassia Meador, Dane Peterson, Josh Farberow, Jimmy Gamboa and honorable sliders Skip Frye and Donald Takayama. Shot on location in Mexico, France, California, Hawaii, New York and the Canary Islands. The Seedling is a gift for you, a movie in full trim. Enjoy