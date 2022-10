Not Available

In this documentary, Dr. Geo Trevarthen uses psychology, theology and other disciplines to explore the mystical world of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels, giving fans a deeper appreciation for the symbolism and magic in the books. Looking at the entire series, Trevarthen pays special attention to how readers' lives may intersect with shamanism and other real-world mystical traditions that echo through the halls of Hogwarts.