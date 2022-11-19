The Sensational Alex Harvey Band - Zalvation

Not Available

Zalvation: Live In The 21st Century is a live album that was released in 2006, the album served as a The Sensational Alex Harvey Band reunion. This was the first live album (second overall) to be made without Alex Harvey, the other album produced without Alex Harvey being the band's eighth studio album, Fourplay. Despite the death of Alex Harvey in 1982, this album features Max Maxwell on vocals, and also sees the return of Hugh McKenna to the band. His last appearance being on the Fourplay album, where he took over on vocals. The album not only served as a reunion tour, but also a farewell tour, but after the success of touring, the band decided to continue.