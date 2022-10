2010

Barlam (Omar Rodriguez-Lopez) struggles to find himself as he bags groceries, has a semi-incestuous relationship with his sister and attempts to understand his parents' long-ago divorce. Events spiral out of control when he becomes obsessed with a boy who looks like him. Rodriguez-Lopez, a songwriter/guitarist for rock band The Mars Volta, writes and directs this drama that had its North American premiere at the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival.