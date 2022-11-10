The Sentinel Asleep

Not Available

A lost film. A Napoleonic soldier doing picket duty is visited by his sweetheart. He is nearly exhausted from his long vigil and loss of sleep. The meeting is an affectionate one and the girl offers to bring him food and drink, and steals away. The soldier lies down and is soon sound asleep. Napoleon, himself, has an attack of insomnia and is walking about inspecting the sentries. He approaches the post vacated by the soldier. Angry he is about to prod the sleeper with his sword when he takes compassion on him, shoulders the musket and paces the beat. The girl returns with the food and, not recognizing the great commander, fondles him, thinking he is her lover.