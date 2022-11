Not Available

The film opens with a rubber-clad woman stepping sensuously out of a limousine. The camera lovingly closes-up on her stilleto'ed foot […]. She enters a dark desolate warehouse, and meets two men, who proceed to chain her up and worship her body. (from: http://kaganof.com/kagablog/2007/04/13/5183/) Originally projected on three screens simultaneously. Music by legendary noise musician Merzbow.