The Servant

When Mong-lyong decides to take him under his wing, Bang-ja gets to share a room with the wise, MA. While sharing the room, MA teaches Bang-ja of all the arts of seduction. When strolling the park one day, Mong-lyong meets Chun-hyang, the daughter of the owner of the park, and he instantly falls in love and encourages Bang-ja to arrange a meeting with her. But Bang-ja’s feeling for her was also the same and he seeks advice from Ma. Ma tells him of Chun-hyang’s real intention to win over Mong-lyong for his social status. Without knowing, Mong-lyong urges for a second meeting with Chun-hyang. Bang-ja’s anger towards Mong-lyong for using his nobility to attract her heart triggers his plan to use Ma’s art of seduction. Successfully he wins her heart and body, but under the condition that he will help her to get married to Mong-lyong. Everything seems to go as planned but when Mong-lyong finds out their relationship, whole thing is about to go wrong.