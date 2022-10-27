1949

The Set-Up

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 1st, 1949

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Stoker Thompson is a 35-year-old has-been boxer. His once-promising fighting career has come crashing to the end. Tiny, Stoker's manager, is sure he will continue to lose fights, so he takes money for a "dive" from a mobster, but is so sure that Thompson will lose that he doesn't tell the boxer about the set-up. At the beginning of the last round of the vicious boxing match he learns of the fix.

Cast

Audrey TotterJulie
George TobiasTiny
Alan BaxterLittle Boy
Wallace FordGus
Percy HeltonRed
Hal BaylorTiger Nelson

