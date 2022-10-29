The Settlement

Down-on-their-luck drifters Kearney and Martin wander into the small town of Cedar Creek looking to swindle a few pounds from the locals. After a not-too-friendly reception, the pair decide to move into an abandoned shack on the outskirts of town. They are soon joined in their new home by Joycie, another town outcast with a shady past. While the three manage to start a rather happy life together, they soon find that others in the town strongly disapprove of their living arrangements.
|Bill Kerr
|Kearney
|John Jarratt
|Martin
|Tony Barry
|The Sergeant
|Alan Cassell
|Lohan
|David Downer
|Fr. Kleran
