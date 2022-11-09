Not Available

The Seven Deadly Sins is satirical "ballet chanté" composed by Kurt Weill with lyrics by Bertolt Brecht written in 1933. The work critiques capitalism, weaves in popular music stylings of the era, and, through song and dance, tells a story of sin and revelation. The opera centers on the duality of the opera’s personae, Anna I and Anna II. She/They embark on a seven-city pursuit of the American dream. In turn, they uncover each of the seven deadly sins: pride, covetousness, lust, wrath, gluttony, envy, and sloth. Concert production at the Theaterakademie Mannheim, Germany.