The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath

The last in order of release of the Seven Deadly Sins series is "Wrath," a tale told on two continents by two esteemed directors, Wim Hof handling the Czechs and Doug Jeffries in the United States. It's a tale of military ire, but the release of this sin isn't punishment or blatant anger. Instead, frustration and testiness are worked out through good old-fashioned sex. Like all the other sins in this series, "Wrath" really gets one thinking that sinning ain't so bad if it looks like this.