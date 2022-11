Not Available

The Seven Ravens (German: Die sieben Raben) is a German stop motion-animated fairytale film directed by the Diehl brothers. It was released in Germany on 2 December 1937, and was the eighth animated feature film to ever be released (Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the ninth). It was also the third feature film to use puppet animation, behind The New Gulliver from 1935 and The Tale of the Fox, released in Germany eight months earlier.