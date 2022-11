Not Available

Kaplan mixes rather effortlessly the 3 predominant porn formats: hardcore sex, softcore simulated sex and the grey borderline in-between -namely the "almost hardcore" familiar to fans of the scores of '60s/early '70s features revived by Something Weird lately. All 3 types of scenes are presented seamlessly in feature film format, and the viewer comes away not feeling cheated (or overwhelmed with "too much" as in contemporary porn) for a change.