The Seven Tapes

Not Available

A cinematic journey into the world of Yona Wallach, an Israeli poet, whose radical life and poetry ended with her death at an early age, leaving behind a myth and a trail of admirers. More than 25 years after her death, seven recorded tapes from her last interview, which were made with Helit Yeshurun, are discovered. In these tapes, Wallach confesses to her attraction to madness, her experiments with drugs, her relationship with god and about the dangers of writing. The film weaves her testimony with interviews, with rare archival footage, with her poems and with animation that revives Wallach's thoughts, images and visions.