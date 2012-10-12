2012

The Seven Year Hitch

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 12th, 2012

Studio

Not Available

Jennifer and Kevin are childhood best friends who have lived together, platonically, as adults for many years. When Jennifer decides to marry her cheating, manipulative boyfriend, Bryce Kevin has to stop the wedding to protect her from making, what he believes is, a terrible mistake. With a little help from his brother and neighbor Kevin discovers that he and Jennifer are already legally married due to common law, having lived together for seven years and, as such, Jennifer can not marry Bryce.

Cast

Darin BrooksKevin
Ryan DoomBryce
John SloanJeremy
George WendtMr. Henderson
Frances FisherMrs. Von Hoffman
Natalie HallJennifer

