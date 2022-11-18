Not Available

Grittily shot in black and white, the film follows a progression of erotic imagery, from heterosexual sex to homosexual sex to fetishization, culminating with a leather biker memorably coupling with the exhaust pipe of his motorcycle. The Sex Garage was a very early instance of bisexuality (or “trisexuality” in Halsted’s words) infiltrating gay pornography, a remarkable transgression that Halsted aggressively pushed. The film also dallies with gender expectations, as a pair of panties becomes a signifier in a traditionally hypermasculine tableau.