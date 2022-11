Not Available

Combining rare archival footage and in-depth interviews with fans and fellow musicians, this documentary provides fascinating insight into the highs and lows of the infamous Sex Pistols -- the nihilistic British rockers who changed the face of rock 'n' roll with their raw sound and refusal to comply. A punked-out soundtrack includes "Anarchy in the UK," "God Save the Queen," "Pretty Vacant" and "Holidays in the Sun."