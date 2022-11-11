The Sex Therapist Vol.2

Not Available

Dr. Sheena Ryder is a collector of sexually secrets. As soon as her patients get behind her closed doors on sit on her couch, they opening up about their kinkiest fetishes. Sheena goes to work guiding her clients on how they can turn their dark desires into realities. Of course, some of her more troubled cases require a bit more personal attention, and training. All of her patients leave satisfied, but few realize that the doctor did not get into psychiatry to help people. Rather, she gets off on having the power to convince others to live out their most depraved fantasies, and to tell her all about it.