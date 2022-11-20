Not Available

Can any man be a great lover? Does every man possess a "special something that makes him irresistible to women?" That’s the question answered in this crackpot flick from the depths of ’70s Soft-X Smut as it follows the unlikeliest candidate for super-stud the world has ever seen: Finster Fahrquart, The Sexpert. Finster doesn’t know the first thing about seducing and satisfying a woman and, instead, mugs and pratfalls his way through a series of sexual episodes involving a titty bar, a computer date with a blonde bombshell, a hayseed honey, a lonely virgin in the park, a married woman in a grocery store, three massage parlor girls, and even an orgy complete with shag rugs, body painting, reefer, and snakes. Each encounter plays like an old stag joke and Finster, like the silent-screen comedian he’s imitating, never utters a word.