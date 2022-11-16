The Sexy City

Not Available

Poppy is surprised to find how hard it is to live in Jakarta. She works at a bar owned by Uncle Reno. Luckily, Poppy meets Stella, who teaches her to take care of herself, since she has a nightlife job. Then Poppy meets Nanda, her best friend in junior high school, who is now a heroin junkie. Meanwhile, Stella is about to be sold abroad by her own mother, Prita, to pay off gambling debts. So Stella, Poppy, and Nanda sell every valuable thing they own to raise the cash. In desperation Poppy meets Bono, who proposes to sell her virginity.