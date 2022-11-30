The Shade Shepherd

Not Available

Set in Indiana in 1987, Pike Ables is charged with a murder he can’t remember in the midst of heroin withdrawal. Now, he must make a decision: go to jail or head for the Canadian border to start a new life. His only hope is his younger brother, Jack, a frustrated psychiatrist and soon-to-be father who is ready to leave everything behind – including his pregnant wife – to try and save him. Things aren’t as they seem when the brothers try to navigate out of the darkness and into the light.