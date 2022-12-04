Not Available

The Shades of Love is an intimate journey into the loves, lives and losses of 3 sex workers in Singapore. As an ordinary day in this city unfolds, the voices of these women take us beyond the everyday we dwell in, into the lived experiences they inhabit. Moving beyond the one-dimensional perception of sex workers, these women are also lovers, daughters, therapists, entrepreneurs, and educators. By shedding light on the humanity, dignity, and power of this marginalised and underserved community, their stories teach us one thing - love and life come in various shades.