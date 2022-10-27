Not Available

The Shadow in the North

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BBC

When an elderly client loses a fortune on an investment, fearless Sally Lockhart will stop at nothing to rectify the situation — even if it means risking everything important to her in the process. As Sally sorts out the threads of the mystery — a magician being pursued by thugs, a clairvoyant who sees a brutal murder in the woods and a rich, heartless industrialist on a mad mission — nothing fits together. But as Sally closes in on the truth, it becomes devastatingly clear that her life will be forever altered.

Cast

J. J. FeildFred Garland
Julian Rhind-TuttAlistair MacKinnon
John StandingWebster Garland
Lyndsey MarshalIsabel Meredith
Doña CrollNellie Budd
Matt SmithJim Taylor

