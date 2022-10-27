The Shadow in the North

Not Available

When an elderly client loses a fortune on an investment, fearless Sally Lockhart will stop at nothing to rectify the situation — even if it means risking everything important to her in the process. As Sally sorts out the threads of the mystery — a magician being pursued by thugs, a clairvoyant who sees a brutal murder in the woods and a rich, heartless industrialist on a mad mission — nothing fits together. But as Sally closes in on the truth, it becomes devastatingly clear that her life will be forever altered.