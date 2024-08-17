Not Available

The Shadow Strays

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Timo Tjahjanto

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Frontier Pictures

Codename 13, a 17-year-old trained assassin is under suspension because of a sloppy mission in Japan. The girl built a conscience when she met Monji, an 11 year old boy who lost his mother to a crime syndicate. When Monji is captured, 13 is hellbent on setting a path of destruction to rescue the boy, including going against her mentor and the organization who hires her, the Shadow.

Cast

Aurora RiberoCodename 13
Hana Malasan
Taskya Giantri
Adipati Dolken
Kristo Immanuel
Ali FikryMonji

