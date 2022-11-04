Not Available

The Shadow Strikes

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Colony Pictures

    Lamont Cranston assumes his secret identity as "The Shadow", to break up an attempted robbery at an attorney's office. When the police search the scene, Cranston must assume the identity of the attorney. Before he can leave, a phone call summons the attorney to the home of Delthern, a wealthy client, who wants a new will drawn up. As Cranston meets with him, Delthern is suddenly shot, and Cranston is quickly caught up in a new mystery.

    Cast

    		Rod La RocqueLamont Granston
    		Agnes AndersonMarcia Delthern
    		James BlakeleyJasper Delthern
    		Cy KendallBrossett
    		Kenneth HarlanCaptain Breen
    		Norman AinsleyHendricks

    View Full Cast >

    Images