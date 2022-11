Not Available

Wunderkind horror novelist Stephen Grimes is hard at work coming up with new ways to kill people when, on a late-night drive, he hits a young man and rushes him to the hospital. A tentative friendship between the two men erupts into a heated affair. Stephen is soon trapped in a dangerous plot, as Emett and Emett's friends reveal a sinister side that could be a storyline from one of his own novels.