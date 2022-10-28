1968

The Shakiest Gun in the West

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Western

Release Date

July 9th, 1968

Studio

Universal Pictures

Jesse W. Haywood (Don Knotts) graduates from dental school in Philadelphia in 1870 and goes west to become a frontier dentist. Penelope "Bad Penny" Cushing (Barbara Rhoades) is offered a pardon if she will track down a ring of gun smugglers. She tricks Haywood into a sham marriage as a disguise. Haywood inadvertently becomes the legendary "Doc the Haywood" after he guns down "Arnold the Kid".

Cast

Don KnottsDr. Jesse W. Heywood
Barbara RhoadesPenelope 'Bad Penny' Cushings
Jackie CooganMatthew Basch
Ruth McDevittOlive
Frank McGrathMr. Remington
Terry WilsonWelsh

