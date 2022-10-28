The Shakiest Gun in the West

Jesse W. Haywood (Don Knotts) graduates from dental school in Philadelphia in 1870 and goes west to become a frontier dentist. Penelope "Bad Penny" Cushing (Barbara Rhoades) is offered a pardon if she will track down a ring of gun smugglers. She tricks Haywood into a sham marriage as a disguise. Haywood inadvertently becomes the legendary "Doc the Haywood" after he guns down "Arnold the Kid".
|Don Knotts
|Dr. Jesse W. Heywood
|Barbara Rhoades
|Penelope 'Bad Penny' Cushings
|Jackie Coogan
|Matthew Basch
|Ruth McDevitt
|Olive
|Frank McGrath
|Mr. Remington
|Terry Wilson
|Welsh
