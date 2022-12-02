Not Available

Tom Noonan's play-turned-film 'What Happened Was...' won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize for Best Dramatic Feature in 1994. Now, 20 years later, Noonan has returned to his roots with the SHAPE of SOMETHING SQUASHED, an independent film developed from his latest theatrical hit. It tells the story of an older 'has been' actor who is asked to participate in a read-through of a play at a legendary theater company. The production depends on the success of the read-through, but unbeknownst to the actor he is only standing in for a star playing hard to get. Each character is desperate for their world to become what they've dreamed, making this story both funny and heartbreaking in its depiction of life in, and out of, the theater.