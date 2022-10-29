Not Available

The Sharks of Copacabana

Tells the story of a group of surfers in their fifties, who have reunited after 20 years. A tragic accident happened to the car of the President of the Republic, causing the death of one of them, and his former companions, are reunited at the funeral. Nando, one of the surfers, who used to date the widow Zulma, during his youth, knows her 21 years old daughter, Nicole, and begins a torrid romance. Zulma, who is still in love with Nando, is against to their romance. "The Sharks of Copacabana" is a story of friendship and disagreement, of turbulent passions and lost hopes, because the most dangerous surfing waves, are the waves of life.

