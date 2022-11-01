The Shell Seekers

Not Available

Angela Lansbury, Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen, gives a touching performance as a woman who gets a second chance at life and love in this remarkable adaptation of Rosamunde Pilcher's best-selling novel. After a mild heart attack at 63, Penelope Keeling is not ready to be an invalid yet...despite her children's attempts to take control of her life. She's given them everything she could over the years, but now they want Penelope to sell her most prized possession. Torn between the selfish demands of her children and her desire to hold onto cherished mementos of the past, Penelope must learn what is really important to her. She returns to the seashore, the only place she was ever truly free, in an unforgettable odyssey that will take her back to her home, her heart and another chance for happiness.