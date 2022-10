Not Available

Formerly a streetwise orphan, Asmita has her world turned upside down when she meets Isaac, a reclusive shepherd who lives with a flock of very peculiar sheep deep in the Himalayan mountains. As they spend time together, Asmita begins to see hints of a deeper secret, and before long she finds herself swept up in a battle between worlds that will put her face-to-face with an extraterrestrial invader.