Disgraced by the ill-fated drug sting, ex-cop Dae-ho lives in Busan as a unofficial sheriff and looks after the town. Meanwhile, new businessman in town Dong-jin wins townspeople's favor to start a beach resort, which becomes a huge hit. Dae-ho recalls that Dong-jin was somehow involved in the drug sting and begins an investigation, suspecting that he's also involved in a drug case that took place recently.