The Sheriff of Stone Gulch

    In this rare, surviving one-reel Western from the pioneering Kalem company, Ruth Roland's fiancé, Dick, is falsely accused of robbing a bank, a dirty deed actually committed by one Black McCarty. Roland helps Dick escape and later supplies him with a weapon, but her irate father, the sheriff, must be put out of action -- by his own handcuffs as it turns out -- before the villain can be captured and peace restored.

    Cast

    		Ruth RolandHelen - the Sheriff's Daughter
    		Marshall NeilanBlack McCarty - Desperado
    		Pat HartiganDick - a Young Ranchman

