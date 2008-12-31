2008

The Shift

  • Documentary
  • Drama

Release Date

December 31st, 2008

From the creators of You Can Heal Your Life: The Movie comes a compelling portrait of three modern lives in need of new direction and new meaning. In his first-ever movie, Wayne Dyer explores the spiritual journey in the second half of life when we long to find the purpose that is our unique contribution to the world. The powerful shift from the ego constructs we are taught early in life by parents and society—which promote an emphasis on achievement and accumulation—are shown in contrast to a life of meaning, focused on serving and giving back. Filmed on coastal California’s spectacular Monterey Peninsula, The Shift captures every person’s mid-life longing for a more purposeful, soul-directed life.

Cast

Portia de RossiDenise Moore
Edward KerrChad Moore
Michael DeLuiseDavid
Ron MarascoJoe
Shannon SturgesQuinn Harper
Maury SterlingJason Harper

