The Shimmering

Two complete strangers meet each other at the dramatic and sad funeral of a very young man. They are affected by the strong feelings and emotions caused by death and they find themselves in the same bed, experiencing an inexplicably strong attraction to each other. They will spend several passionate days and nights together in one apartment, in a strange erotic adventure, isolated from the world and reality, during which they will have a complete rethink of life, each in their own way. Until, finally, one of them realises that the obsession has led them too far, and the adventure takes a dangerous turn. Perhaps one of them is not who they seem and poses a threat.