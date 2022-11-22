The Shining Star of Losers Everywhere

Not Available

In Japanese, Haru Urara means “Glorious Spring.” But as this 30 for 30 Short, directed by Mickey Duzyj, makes delightfully clear, the name means a great deal more to the Japanese people. Haru Urara was a thoroughbred mare who never won a race. She first came to the public’s attention after her 88th straight loss at troubled Kochi Racetrack, then picked up more and more supporters with each defeat. With her pink Hello Kitty patches, she became a symbol of hope in Japan. And though she never did win, Haru Urara did accomplish something greater: she saved the racetrack.