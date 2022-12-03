Not Available

Bring the magic of one of Hollywood's most beloved child stars into your living room. The Shirley Temple Little Darling Collection features 18 of the starlet's best-loved films on DVD and is sure to delight the whole family. Settle in with a bowl of popcorn to enjoy any of the curly-headed little lady's adorable movies. The Little Darling Collection includes 'Baby,' 'Take a Bow,' 'The Blue Bird,' 'Little Miss Broadway,' 'The Little Princess,' 'The Littlest Rebel,' 'Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm,' 'Bright Eyes,' 'Captain January,' 'Curly Top,' 'Stand Up and Cheer,' 'Stowaway,' 'Dimples,' 'Heidi,' 'Just Around the Corner,' 'Susannah of the Mountains,' 'Wee Willie Winkie,' 'The Little Colonel,' and 'Young People.' It’s a set every family will love.