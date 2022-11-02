Not Available

The Shock

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sara Films

Martin Terrier wants to quit his job as a hired hitman, but his organized crime employers are unwilling to see him turned out to pasture, Terrier knows too much, and he is still useful to the organization. He escapes to the countryside where he meets Claire, and the two soon fall in love. Back in Paris to confront his employers, Terrier learns that they've stolen all his money from the bank. They give him an ultimatum—do one last job for them and he gets his money and his freedom...

Cast

Alain DelonMartin Terrier / Christian
Catherine DeneuveClaire
Philippe LéotardFélix
Etienne ChicotMichel
Jean-Louis RichardMaubert, Inspector of the DST
Catherine LeprinceMathilde

