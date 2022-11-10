Not Available

The Shock Labyrinth

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Asmik Ace

The horror-thriller follows a group of teenagers dealing with the disappearance of one of them, Yuki, at an amusement park s ghost house. On a rainy day 10 years later, Yuki inexplicably returns. However, no sooner is she united with her former friends than she collapses, and the group rushes Yuki to a nearby hospital. But after checking in, they discover that things are not quite as they seem at the medical center. As the night wears on, the group sinks deeper and deeper into the events from a decade ago that led to Yuki's disappearance.

Cast

Yuya YagiraKen
Misako RenbutsuYuki
Ryo KatsujiMotoko
Erina Mizuno
Chika Arakawa
Ai MaedaRin

