The Shocking Miss Pilgrim

In the late 1800s, Miss Pilgrim, a young stenographer, or typewriter, becomes the first female employee at a Boston shipping office. Although the men object to her at first, she soon charms them all, especially the handsome young head of the company. Their romance gets sidetracked when she becomes involved in the Women's Suffrage movement.
|Dick Haymes
|John Pritchard
|Anne Revere
|Alice Pritchard
|Allyn Joslyn
|Leander Woolsey
|Gene Lockhart
|Saxon
|Elizabeth Patterson
|Catherine Dennison
|Elisabeth Risdon
|Mrs. Pritchard
