1947

The Shocking Miss Pilgrim

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 3rd, 1947

Studio

20th Century Fox

In the late 1800s, Miss Pilgrim, a young stenographer, or typewriter, becomes the first female employee at a Boston shipping office. Although the men object to her at first, she soon charms them all, especially the handsome young head of the company. Their romance gets sidetracked when she becomes involved in the Women's Suffrage movement.

Cast

Dick HaymesJohn Pritchard
Anne RevereAlice Pritchard
Allyn JoslynLeander Woolsey
Gene LockhartSaxon
Elizabeth PattersonCatherine Dennison
Elisabeth RisdonMrs. Pritchard

Images