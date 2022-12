Not Available

A homeless waif, staggering through a roaring snow storm, wanders into a small town. and no one except a poor shoemaker will give the little boy shelter from the storm. That night, the elves come in with their equipment and material, and make a new supply of shoes for the old man. In the morning, see what has happened, the old man tells the boy he has brought him luck, and can stay with him as his adopted son.