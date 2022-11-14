The Shooting of 319

Not Available

The movie revisits the shooting of then-president Chen Shui-bian and vice president Annette LU on the eve of the presidential election in 2004. After the shooting, the two won the presidential election. Moreover, the crime suspect was drowned in a near port days after the incident. The assassination case has been investigated by the authority for 15 years; however, several questions surrounding the "319 Shooting" remain unanswered to this day. The movie approaches a dark period of Taiwan history and shows the mechanics of power - in a witty and creative way.