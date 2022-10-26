The Shootist

Afflicted with a terminal illness John Bernard Brooks, the last of the legendary gunfighters, quietly returns to Carson City for medical attention from his old friend Dr. Hostetler. Aware that his days are numbered, the troubled man seeks solace and peace in a boarding house run by a widow and her son.However, it is not Brooks' fate to die in peace, as he becomes embroiled in one last valiant battle.
|Lauren Bacall
|Bond Rogers
|Ron Howard
|Gillom Rogers
|James Stewart
|Dr. E.W. Hostetler
|Richard Boone
|Mike Sweeney
|Hugh O'Brian
|Jack Pulford
|Bill McKinney
|Cobb
