1976

The Shootist

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 10th, 1976

Studio

Dino De Laurentiis Company

Afflicted with a terminal illness John Bernard Brooks, the last of the legendary gunfighters, quietly returns to Carson City for medical attention from his old friend Dr. Hostetler. Aware that his days are numbered, the troubled man seeks solace and peace in a boarding house run by a widow and her son.However, it is not Brooks' fate to die in peace, as he becomes embroiled in one last valiant battle.

Cast

Lauren BacallBond Rogers
Ron HowardGillom Rogers
James StewartDr. E.W. Hostetler
Richard BooneMike Sweeney
Hugh O'BrianJack Pulford
Bill McKinneyCobb

