The Shores of Anticipation

Not Available

The owner of a fishing company tries to get the monopoly of a vast area in the north of Iran but the villagers resist him. The efforts of the villagers are guided by a young man who has decided to marry a girl soon. The girl is pregnant. The owner has an educated son who protests him regarding his illegal activities and eventually he joins the villagers and tries to establish a school helping them. The young fisherman gets departed from the village in a stormy day. The girl who is going to be disgraced, commits suicide and at the same time a young teacher proposes her. After a while, the young fisherman returns and the girl goes back to him.