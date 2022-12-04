The Shortest Distance is Round: Rain and Soda

Not Available

Overcoming many obstacles, Haruto and Aoyama have finally become an item. They affirm their love for each other and agree to leave for faraway lands, but the following morning Aoyama disappears. Where could he have gone!? Before long, Shibahara, a man who claims to know all about Aoyama's situation, appears before Haruto. What secrets has Aoyama been hiding? Haruto returns to the male escort club and meets fellow castrated escort Ruka. In an industry full of temptations, will Haruto be caught up in the danger zone yet again? With the appearance of new characters, what impact do they hold for Haruto and Aoyama’s relationship?