The Shout of the Sun

Gangsters hide the stolen money in the refrigerator, which is committed to the school for the arrangers on the seashore. In the same school, a young man responses the advertising for the photographer, so he could provide a free holiday for himself and his friends. Gangsters come there as well, accompanied by detectives. On top of all that, the school is full of girls who try to win the confused young man's heart. This generates a series of comic complications in which the young man finally discloses the gangsters from prosecution, while at the same time being rescued from girls by his friends who have now arrived on holiday.