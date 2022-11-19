The Show Can't Go On

Not Available

In what appears to be her last show, a burned out sketch comedy writer/director shares a behind the scenes look at the "mounting and sustaining" of "Orange is the New Orange"; a sketch comedy show that skates on the edge of disaster. It's a look at "what could go wrong, that did go wrong." In this 90-minute mockumentary, Orange County Crazies founder Cherie Kerr finds herself in the middle of the most stressful production of her 40-year career. It starts with the first table read and takes the audience to the final curtain--the last night of the run.