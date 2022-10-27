The Show Must Go On

Not Available

With middle age creeping up on him, the life and achievements of amiable, mid-level Korean gangster Kang In-gu are about due for an objective assessment. He’s certainly not in top streetfighting form anymore, and the young thugs under his command aren’t exactly an elite troop of criminals. Moreover, his wife is running out of patience with his career choice and the lack of social finesse it entails, and his dearly loved daughter is embarrassed beyond words by her often uncouth dad (but then, aren’t all teenagers?). A conflict with another gang puts Kang and his childhood buddy on opposite sides of the fence. The fact is, Kang just wants everything to work out right for everyone –- and we all know which road is paved with good intentions… the road to hell.