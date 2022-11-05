Not Available

The Show of Shows

It's 1929. The studio gave the cinema its voice gave offered the audiences a chance to see their favorite actors and actresses from the silent screen era to see and for the first time can be heard in a gaudy, grandiose music comedy revue. But also appear actors and actresses from the first 'talkies', stars from Broadway and of course the German shepherd Rin-Tin-Tin. Frank Fay is the host of the more than 70 well-known stars who show various acts.

Cast

Frank FayMaster of Ceremonies
William CourtenayThe Minister - Guillotine Sequence
H.B. WarnerThe Victim - Guillotine Sequence
Hobart BosworthExecutioner - Guillotine Sequence
John BarrymoreRichard III in 'Henry VI Part III'
Mary AstorPerformer in 'The Pirate' Number

